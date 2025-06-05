KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today had a discussion with chip giant Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) regarding the company’s direction in supporting the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS).

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said AMD welcomed the policy that focuses on the nation’s interests, especially in developing and ensuring supply chains from various countries.

“For that reason, Malaysia remains optimistic about strategic partnership with a company like AMD which will position and spur the country in a better direction within the sector’s ecosystem over the long term,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

This morning, Anwar received a courtesy call from AMD led by its chief executive officer Lisa Su.

“AMD is a global giant that is a leader in the high-performance and adaptive computing sector. Since establishing its presence in Malaysia in 1972, AMD has played an important role in the development of the national semiconductor sector,” the Prime Minister said.