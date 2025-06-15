LUMUT: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced several project allocations approved for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Base in Lumut, aimed at improving the well-being and welfare of security personnel.

He said RM65 million has been allocated for the construction of a specialist clinic complex and the upgrading of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Hospital at the base.

Also approved are several key infrastructure projects, including the upgrading of the 33kV high-voltage distribution system, with an allocation of RM100 million; the replacement of the Bulk Fuel Installation (BFI) operational tanks at RM23.3 million; and the upgrading of the operational jetty at the Lumut Base, allocated RM66.5 million.

“I urge the State Secretary present here to immediately implement the construction of the specialist clinic complex and the upgrading of the Lumut ATM Hospital, for the well-being of RMN personnel,” he said.

Anwar said this during the Lumut navy personnel’s ‘Kenduri Rakyat’ programme, held in conjunction with the Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025, here, today. Also present were Communications Minister, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Navy chief, Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that several maintenance projects had previously been successfully implemented at the Lumut naval base. These include the upgrading of the fresh water supply piping system, the construction of the Pusat Anak Permata Negara (PAPN), slope repairs at Bukit Perwira, the installation of a lightning protection system at the Ammunition and Explosives Depot, comprehensive repairs of staff quarters A33, A37, A16, and A22, and dredging works at the operational jetty.

“According to the Commandant, the fresh water piping upgrade has not been fully completed, and some housing upgrades are still delayed. However, the rest of the projects have been completed, which shows encouraging progress,” he said.

He said that the MADANI Economy initiative at the Lumut naval base received an allocation of RM65,000 for an urban mushroom farming project, in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), and RM50,000 for a honeydew melon farming project, in partnership with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT).

“We also have the work-based learning (WBL) initiative, which aims to formally recognise the experience of Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel, with qualifications equivalent to at least a diploma,” he said.

“For diploma-level qualifications, we are providing opportunities for our youth to further their education. In addition to specialised training in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology, we have allocated hundreds of millions of ringgit for training,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that special allocations had also been approved to upgrade 34 schools located in security camps and military bases, including improvements to toilets and laboratories, to ensure a more comfortable learning environment for the children of military personnel.

“We have allocated RM20 million specifically for schools in military camps. I do not want the children of our personnel, whose fathers serve for weeks and months at sea or in the air, to lack proper facilities for studying,” he said.

At the same event, Anwar also presented contributions to 98 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2024 holders, comprising children of RMN personnel. The donations were from the Prime Minister’s Office.

More than 1,500 RMN personnel and guests attended the event.