CARLOS Alcaraz joked that he did not want to play Andy Murray again... in any sport after losing to the former world number one on the golf course.

The two-time defending Wimbledon champion revealed last week that he and the retired British star were level at 1-1 after two games of golf.

Murray tweeted on Saturday: “We played the deciding match this afternoon. Maybe ask him what happened after the next match.”

Alcaraz, who had just beaten Russian 14th seed Andrey Rublev to reach the fourth round at the All England Club on Sunday, pretended he had forgotten his defeat.

“I didn’t remember playing any matches yesterday,“ joked the 22-year-old during his on-court interview. “I have to show up. I have to say he beat me.

“We were playing in his home, so it could be really bad for him if I beat him in his home so I let him win once.

“But I lost against him as a player, as a coach, on the golf course, so I’m not going to play against him anymore.”

Murray, 38, retired last year after a career in which he won three Grand Slams, including two Wimbledon titles.

The two men met twice on the tennis tour, with one win apiece.

Murray also helped mastermind a win for Novak Djokovic against Alcaraz when he was coaching the Serb at this year's Australian Open.-AFP