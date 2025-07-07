Pilgrim manifests Euro knockout destiny with Swiss goal

WITH Switzerland's hopes of making the knockout round of the Women's Euros hanging in the balance late in the game against Iceland on Sunday, substitute Alayah Pilgrim had one thing on her mind when coach Pia Sundhage called her number -- to score the goal that would ensure victory.

As her side clung on to a 1-0 lead, the 22-year-old came off the bench in the 78th minute on a wet, slippery night and, as the clock clicked past 90 minutes, she fired a deflected effort that gave the Swiss a 2-0 cushion that teed them up for a final-game showdown against Finland on Thursday, with a place in the last eight at stake.

“Actually, before I came in, I was manifesting a bit. I wanted to score this goal really bad, and I wanted to be a game-changer, and that was in my mind. So I just took the ball, went right, and shot to the shot,“ she told Reuters, still caught up in the joy of the moment.

“I was in my moment. Actually, I was just like, I don’t know what I felt! I felt so many things in my body, and so much energy and emotions and the crowd. Of course, it was an amazing feeling.”

Pilgrim's effort took a deflection that wrong-footed the Icelandic goalkeeper but the crowd still celebrated wildly, knowing that the three points give them an excellent chance to secure a spot in the last eight if they can manage at least a draw with the Finns.

With Norway top of Group A on six points and the Swiss second on three, ahead of Finland on goal difference, Pilgrim said she would likely take the same approach ahead of the decisive game with Finland.

“Manifesting is a good thing, and we’re really looking forward to playing against Finland and get another win,“ she said.