Penang water disruption for 1,200 accounts in southwest district

BALIK PULAU: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has announced a scheduled eight-hour water supply disruption affecting 1,200 consumer accounts in the southwest district next week.

This disruption is necessary to facilitate the installation of an electromagnetic magflow meter and a pressure reducing valve.

The water supply will be shut off from 10 pm on Tuesday until 6 am on Wednesday.

Affected areas include the entire stretch along Kuala Jalan Baru, Lorong Prestij 1 to 9, and Solok Prestij 1 to 8.

The disruption will also impact residents of Apartment Prestij 3, Flat Taman Prestij 3, and Pangsapuri Idaman Prestij.

PBAPP has advised all consumers in these locations to store an adequate amount of water for their needs during the disruption period.

The utility company will provide regular updates on the status of the water supply restoration via its official PBAPP Penang Facebook page.

PBAPP has also apologised for any inconvenience caused by this essential maintenance work. – Bernama