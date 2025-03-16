PM Anwar attends 18th DAP National Congress

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the 18th DAP National Congress held at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here to elect the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, arrived at 10 am and was greeted by top party leaders including DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng and national deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

Also present were DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook and DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim Chee Keong and Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The DAP CEC election in conjunction with the 18th National Congress saw 70 candidates vying for 30 places in the committee.

Steven Sim had previously announced that 4,203 delegates from 1,650 branches were eligible to vote in the election.

Those elected in the CEC will lead the DAP leadership for the term 2025 to 2028, which will then also elect the top leadership including the new secretary-general.