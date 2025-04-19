PM Anwar attends Women’s Minister’s Aidilfitri Open House

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the Aidilfitri Open House hosted by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, at Wisma SABATI, here, today, as part of his one-day working visit to Kuching.

The Prime Minister arrived at around 1.40 pm, accompanied by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and spent about 30 minutes at the event, where he mingled with members of the public before departing.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister attended the Sarawak-level MADANI Aidilfitri celebration at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), in collaboration with the Sarawak Secretariat Office and the Prime Minister’s Office’s Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU), drew a crowd of more than 10,000 people.

Anwar, upon arriving at Kuching International Airport at 10.30 am, proceeded directly to Wisma Bapa Malaysia for a special meeting and Sarawak Development briefing.

The meeting with Abang Johari lasted for an hour and was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as members of the State Cabinet.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur at 3.30 pm today, by a special aircraft.