PM Anwar begins two-day Sabah visit for PKR and government events

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has commenced a two-day official visit to Sabah starting today.

The Prime Minister, who also serves as PKR president, will arrive at Kota Kinabalu International Airport this afternoon.

His schedule includes three PKR gatherings celebrating the 27th anniversary of the Reformasi movement.

The first event occurs at 3.00 pm at Dewan Pisompuruan in Kampung Kobuni, Inanam.

A second gathering follows at 6.30 pm at the Merotai Besar Village Community Centre in Tawau.

Anwar will conclude today’s programme with a third event at 9.30 pm at Dewan Yu Yuan in Sandakan.

Friday’s itinerary begins with a breakfast event at 8.00 am at the Malaysian Armed Forces Quarters Complex in Taman Samudera, Sandakan.

He will then attend the Jelajah Wira Madani event and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s 20th anniversary celebration at 9.30 am.

The MMEA event will take place at the Sandakan MMEA Zone Complex.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for Batu Berendam International Airport in Melaka tomorrow, ending his Sabah visit. – Bernama