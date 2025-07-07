PM Anwar boosts strategic investments at BRICS Summit for global growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is spearheading efforts to enhance strategic investments and global economic collaboration through high-level engagements at the 17th BRICS Summit.

His bilateral discussions with world leaders and WTO officials centred on expanding trade, digital innovation, and sustainable industries.

During the summit, Anwar met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Key topics included renewable energy, halal industries, and aerospace development. Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and African to lead the WTO, highlighted the importance of inclusive global trade policies.

Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s dedication to multilateralism and economic fairness, urging WTO reforms to address emerging challenges like AI and digital commerce.

As ASEAN chair, he advocated for ethical global cooperation, rejecting divisive geopolitics while emphasising AI governance rooted in universal values for shared prosperity.

Malaysia attended the Rio De Janeiro summit as a BRICS partner country and ASEAN 2025 chair.

The event marked the first assembly of BRICS member and partner nations, including recent additions like Egypt, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia. Indonesia joined as a full member in 2025, while Malaysia and nine others gained partner status. – Bernama