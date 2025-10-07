PM Anwar briefs Conference of Rulers on ASEAN Summit, Trump visit

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today briefed the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara on several key developments including preparations for the 47th ASEAN Summit scheduled for the end of this month.

Anwar also updated the rulers on the invitation for United States President Donald Trump to visit Malaysia in conjunction with the ASEAN Summit and Malaysia’s official stance on Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan.

The Prime Minister described the meeting as a normal pre-council session of the Conference of Rulers discussing current developments such as Trump’s upcoming visit and various policy issues.

He also mentioned that preparations for Budget 2026 were discussed during the meeting with the rulers.

Anwar spoke to reporters after officiating the ASEAN Conference on Future-Ready Public Service here today.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul had earlier announced that Anwar would not be attending the Minister’s Question Time session in Parliament to answer two scheduled questions.

The Prime Minister’s absence from Parliament was due to being summoned to the palace for the important briefing.

The 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings are scheduled from October 26 to 28 in the capital city.

This summit is expected to be the largest in the history of the regional bloc since its inception in 1976.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, is set to table Budget 2026 in Parliament this Friday. – Bernama