PM Anwar calls for firm action against threats to national stability

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has demanded decisive action against all threats to national stability, including bullying and criminal intimidation.

He emphasised democracy as the foundation of governance and warned against extremist behaviour.

“Bullying, degrading others based on race, lineage, skin colour, or any basis, must and shall be stopped with the full force of our collective will,” he said at the Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX) gathering.

The event serves as a key platform for the Prime Minister to engage with civil servants.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also attended.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar was present as well.

Anwar’s remarks follow rising concerns over social cohesion and intolerance.

He cited recent incidents like the death of student Zara Qairina Mahathir and the Jalur Gemilang controversy.

Certain groups are exploiting these issues to escalate political tensions, he noted.

Clear directives have been issued to enforcement agencies to act against offenders, including high-profile figures.

“Firm action must and shall be taken. If there are individuals entrusted with responsibility but unwilling to act, let me know. We will replace them with those of strong principles,” he said.

Anwar stressed that the issue is about protecting the nation, not popularity.

He warned of the dangers of inaction, recalling past racial tensions sparked by minor provocations.

“We’ve seen the seeds of division before. Today, it may be a flag, but before this, it was fake news and hoaxes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anwar also reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of his MADANI Government to protect the safety and rights of all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, or social background.

“Every citizen - whether young or old, rich or poor, regardless of race - must be guaranteed safety. This is our responsibility, and we will defend it,” he stressed, adding that the MADANI Government will not compromise when it comes to public safety and unity.

He also called on the public to allow enforcement agencies to carry out their duties without interference or premature judgment, particularly in ongoing investigations.

“In any investigation, let’s leave it to the enforcement authorities to do their job. Don’t jump to conclusions... accusing people just because they’re children of VVIPs or certain individuals.

“Who are we to decide without due process? If that’s the case, we might as well shut down the police stations if we think we can deliver verdicts without investigation. There must be swift, fair, and transparent investigations, not reckless accusations,” he chided.

Anwar also reiterated that all investigations in the country must be based on facts, conducted fairly, and in accordance with existing laws. - Bernama