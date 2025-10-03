PM Anwar calls for wider economic growth benefits and financial literacy

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that the government wants more Malaysians to benefit from economic growth and financial literacy, not just a small segment of society, particularly the elite.

He stated that the level of financial literacy is crucial to strengthening the people’s resilience in facing economic challenges and to prevent them from easily falling into investment schemes or financial scams.

The country’s economic growth rate is healthy, and the financial sector is vibrant overall, which is reassuring according to the Prime Minister.

He declared that the government does not want these benefits to be enjoyed only by a small group, such as the elite in terms of power or wealth.

“We want to expand this across all communities, reaching even the poorer or middle-income groups,“ he said during the launch of the Malaysia National Financial Literacy Strategy 2026-2030 and Financial Literacy Month 2025.

Anwar explained that the way to achieve this is by fostering financial understanding among all segments of society.

The prime minister also launched the “Financial Literacy Squad” Tour Programme, which features a mobile service vehicle operated by members of the Financial Education Network.

He reminded of the ongoing need to sharpen critical thinking in financial literacy to avoid exposure to the risks of losses and manipulation.

Therefore, he said financial education should start from the school level and extend to the general public with the active involvement of financial institutions.

“The banks that have branches throughout the country should also make efforts to reach out to nearby schools, nearby mosques, and nearby communities to provide some understanding and education,“ he added.

Anwar also emphasised the need for continuous efforts to make financial literacy a part of the community’s culture from 2026 to 2030, in line with the goal of building an inclusive civil society. – Bernama