MANAMA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged scholars and intellectuals of the Muslim world to unite against sectarian divisions and take concrete action in support of Palestine and Syria.

Addressing an audience of 400 Islamic scholars, religious leaders and experts at the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference here on Wednesday, Anwar delivered a powerful condemnation of the exploitation of sectarian differences.

He cautioned that such divisions weaken political cohesion and obstruct necessary cooperation among Muslim nations.

“Even so, there are those who continue to see differences not as a source of richness but as fault lines to be manipulated for their own ends. Sectarianism has been weaponised to inflame tensions, divide communities, and weaken political cohesion.

“It has obstructed cooperation between nations that, by all logic and necessity, should stand together as allies,” he said, echoing the call by the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, Prof Dr Ahmed Al Tayyeb, for scholars and elites in the Muslim world to take the lead in fostering unity and to always act with the consciousness of a united ummah.

Anwar was the only Head of Government invited to speak at the conference, held under the patronage of Bahrain’s King, King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa, and attended by the Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

The event took place during Anwar’s first official visit to the Gulf nation at the invitation of Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

In a forceful call to action, Anwar cited the Palestinian struggle as a direct consequence of the Muslim disunity, calling for more than just verbal condemnations.

“For decades, the Palestinian people have faced occupation, dispossession, and systematic injustice.

“Their struggle is a stark reminder of one of the consequences of division within our ummah. The Muslim world must show greater solidarity with the Palestinians – not through empty gestures but through collective action, diplomatic efforts, and economic support,” he urged.

The Prime Minister stressed that economic dependency, political fragmentation, and the failure to forge a unified front have left the Palestinian people exposed to relentless aggression.

“The genocide in Gaza, the expansion of illegal settlements, and the continued displacement of families demand more than mere words of condemnation. We must commit tangible resources to support Palestinian education, healthcare, and infrastructure. We must tirelessly champion the Palestinian cause in every international forum,” he declared.

Beyond Palestine, Anwar also highlighted Syria as a potential model for reconciliation and peace-building, urging the Muslim world to collectively reflect on its future.

“The emerging signs of reconciliation and peace-building in Syria offer not only hope for its people but also an opportunity for the entire ummah.

“Syria has the potential to become a model of reconciliation, one that transcends political and sectarian divides,” he said.

The conference, jointly organised by Al Azhar Al Sharif, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) in Bahrain, and the Muslim Council of Elders, is a continuation of efforts initiated during the Bahrain Dialogue Forum in November 2022.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the initiative, spearheaded by the Grand Imam, aims to strengthen Islamic unity and deepen dialogue among Muslim scholars.