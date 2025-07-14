PM Anwar chairs 146th Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chaired the 146th Meeting of Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers today, reinforcing the importance of federal-state collaboration in policy coordination and development initiatives.

The meeting, held in Putrajaya, aimed to streamline efforts for Malaysia’s inclusive progress.

In a Facebook post, Anwar emphasised the meeting’s role in strengthening cooperation between federal and state governments.

“Through this synergy, we can ensure the smooth, comprehensive and inclusive implementation of the national development agenda for the well-being of the people and the overall progress of Malaysia,“ he said.

Key attendees included Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

The discussions focused on aligning state and federal policies to accelerate socio-economic development while addressing regional disparities.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring balanced growth across all states. - Bernama