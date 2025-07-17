iCENTS eyes 10% rise in revenue for 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: iCents Group Holdings Bhd has targeted a 10% growth in revenue for 2026, driven by an expected rise in contribution from its manufacturing operations.

Managing director Ong Mum Fei said the group’s manufacturing of cleanroom fixtures and related products accounts for 10% to 15% of overall revenue, with contribution expected to rise as the company ramps up production and expands its facility.

“We are also progressively securing projects over the next few months. This year, we anticipate securing more data centre projects, although most of the recognised revenue will come in 2027,” he told a press conference after the company’s listing ceremony yesterday.

iCents made its debut on the ACE Market with its share price opening at 29 sen, a five sen premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of 24 sen, with 13.59 million shares traded.

The group is mainly involved in providing cleanroom services including engineering, procurement, construction, and testing, and the commissioning of cleanrooms catering to semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, data centres, pharmaceutical, and life sciences sectors.

Ong noted that the company’s new facility in Mantin, Negeri Sembilan, is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of next year, while the plan to tap local and international markets like Kuching, Sarawak and Jakarta, Indonesia, is expected to materialise within a year.

He said that the clean room and facility service provider does not currently have a dividend policy but is planning to introduce one.

“We are planning to allocate a payout of between 20% and 25% of annual profits while balancing the need to retain funds for capital expenditure,” he said.

On the impact of tighter export controls, Ong said the group does not foresee any immediate effect on its business because most of its revenue comes from recurring sources.

On currency fluctuation risks, Ong said the group still conducts its business in Indonesia using the ringgit and iCents has no deals in Vietnam or Australia, although some products delivered to Vietnam are invoiced in US dollars. – Bernama