Veterans and public join Beret Unity Walk in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the public are invited to participate in the Beret Unity Walk on July 27 at Taman Tugu.

The event, organised by the non-governmental organisation Warisan Wira, aims to honour the service and sacrifices of former soldiers from the Emergency era in the 1940s to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Warisan Wira pro-tem secretary Nik Adina Taty Nik Zainin said the programme is open to all, including students, youth, civil servants, and veterans’ families.

“Beret Unity Walk is more than a symbolic parade, it is a platform for Malaysians to show support and appreciation for the country’s heroes and to raise awareness of their sacrifices,“ she told Bernama.

The event will begin at 7.30 am with a march around Taman Tugu, followed by a special prayer for soldiers and sharing sessions by veterans. Over 100 veterans are expected to attend.

A ‘Human Library’ session will allow the public to hear veterans’ stories in a relaxed setting, fostering intergenerational connections.

Students from the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) and the Royal Military College (MTD) will perform a war dance symbolising patriotism.

Participants are encouraged to wear berets reflecting their military background, while the public is welcome to wear berets as a sign of solidarity.

“As an initiative by children of military personnel, Warisan Wira hopes the walk, supported by the Defence Ministry and ATM through veteran groups, will become an annual event for Warriors’ Day,“ Nik Adina added. - Bernama