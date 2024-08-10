KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has strongly criticised Western countries for their perceived hypocrisy in handling the Gaza conflict during an exclusive interview with US-based broadcaster and political commentator, Mehdi Hasan.

“The sheer hypocrisy of many countries in the West to condone what is happening in Gaza is shocking to me and appalling,” Anwar said during the interview.

He emphasised Malaysia’s role in speaking out against these injustices, despite being a small nation.

“Malaysia is a small country, but it is a voice of conscience, and I represent the vast majority of Malaysians,” he added.

In the interview, Anwar called out the United States for its contradictory stance on the conflict.

“The US supports a ceasefire, but at the same time, sends weapons. To me, that’s sheer hypocrisy from the US administration,” he asserted.

The prime minister clarified Malaysia’s position on the matter, focusing on the Palestinian issue and the actions of Israel.

Anwar was also asked about Malaysia’s stance on not allowing Israeli ships to dock in any of the country’s ports, and why this ban was not extended to ships from other countries, such as the US, which played a vital role in supporting Israel.

He replied that Malaysia must take a realistic approach; if the country were to extend the ban to ships from other nations, it would involve confronting hundreds of other countries.

He said instead Malaysia has confined its actions to addressing the issue of Palestine and the direct perpetration by Israel.

During the interview, Anwar was asked to recount a discussion he had with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the Gaza issue.

“In March, during your visit to Germany, in front of Olaf Scholz, you fiercely criticised Europe’s position on the genocide in Gaza where you pointed out that, ‘they are only concerned about one particular incident and one victim named Israel and forgetting the suffering of the Palestinians’.

“What were you thinking when you made those remarks in front of the German chancellor?” Mehdi asked.

Anwar praised Scholz for his politeness and the extensive two-hour conversation that followed their intensive discussion.

He described Scholz as a good friend, noting that they had a very frank exchange and mentioned that Scholz was very candid and that he took a lot of effort to explain his perspectives to the chancellor.

While Scholz understood his points, Anwar remarked that there was a very provocative question during their discussion.

“I believe that my opinion represents many Europeans but certainly the younger ones, the students, and youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the topic of arrest warrants filed by the International Criminal Court, which included two arrest warrants for Israeli top leaders and three for Hamas leaders, the prime minister was asked whether he supported holding Hamas leaders to account for war crimes.

Anwar said his stance was that the victim shouldn’t be prosecuted and that Hamas is an organisation that was elected to represent their people.

Mehdi asked Anwar if somebody could be pro-Palestinian without being pro-Hamas, and he replied: “Sure, but it is up to the Palestinians to decide who they want.

“I don’t necessarily share their views on many issues but I do understand the plight of these people. If one part of my country is being colonised, I wouldn’t stop,” he said

During the interview, Mehdi went on to ask about Anwar’s visit with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in May before his death when the prime minster faced criticisms from many of the international communities.

“You responded to the criticisms after he (Haniyeh) was killed, that those critics of yours, I quote, ‘failed to appreciate his deep desire for a peaceful Middle East’.

“A lot of people would say, ‘Prime Minster, that’s an outrageous thing to say about a man who praised Oct 7, and the killings of Israeli civilians and even praised Osama bin Laden when he died’,” Mehdi said.

Anwar replied that Hamas represents a portion of the Palestinian population, acknowledging that while not all Palestinians support Hamas, they are still part of the Palestinian community nonetheless.

“You don’t call victims and the colonised who decide to fight their colonial master as terrorists,“ said Anwar.