KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Malaysian teacher Muhammad Nazmi Rosli for being recognised as one of the 50 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2025.

In a Facebook post today, he praised Muhammad Nazmi’s sincerity in educating young Malaysians by fostering creativity in education in rural schools in Sarawak, describing it as an inspiring example of educational leadership.

“This recognition should also serve as an inspiration for educators,” he said.

Muhammad Nazmi, an English teacher in Sarawak, was announced as one of the top 50 finalists from around the world for this year’s Global Teacher Prize.

Prior to this, he won the Malaysia Teacher Prize 2023 for his innovative efforts in teaching students through classroom simulation exercises.

These included creating real-life experiences such as entering a laundromat or boarding an airplane using recycled materials.