PM Anwar congratulates outstanding SPM 2024 students

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his congratulations to all students who achieved excellent results in the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, which were announced today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar expressed hope that the high achievers will continue their efforts and determination to pursue knowledge at higher levels.

For students who did not perform as well, the Prime Minister encouraged them not to give up but to persevere and explore the various educational pathways available.

“The MADANI government continues to work hard to support Malaysian youths through a quality higher education system, as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiatives that offer alternative routes towards a brighter future,” Anwar said.

The 2024 SPM results marked the best performance since 2013, with the National Average Grade (GPK) improving to 4.49 points compared to 4.60 in 2023.

An analysis of the 2024 results showed that the number of candidates who obtained excellent grades – A+, A and A– in all subjects – rose to 14,179 students, or 3.7 per cent, compared to 11,713 candidates in 2023.