PM Anwar congratulates Prabowo on appointment as Indonesia’s new president

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Prabowo Subianto on his appointment as the new President of Indonesia on Sunday (Oct 20, 2024).

“I represent the Government of Malaysia in conveying my congratulations and well wishes as my long-time friend Prabowo begins his duties,“ Anwar told Malaysian media.

Anwar also took the opportunity to express his appreciation to former President Joko Widodo, who has completed his term, and acknowledged his efforts in maintaining strong bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister’s presence at the event is a continued effort to strengthen Malaysia-Indonesia relations and regional cooperation under Prabowo’s new leadership.

The two leaders had a casual meeting at Prabowo’s residence last night, where they discussed various issues and initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation and collaboration across multiple sectors.

Since taking office in November 2022, Anwar has prioritised Indonesia as a key diplomatic partner, with his first official visit in January 2023, followed by his participation in the ASEAN summits in Labuan Bajo and Jakarta in the same year.

After attending the swearing-in event at the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), the Prime Minister headed to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport to depart for home at 1 pm local time (2 pm Malaysian time).