PM Anwar congratulates Syrian President on new government

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the formation of Syria’s new government.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said Malaysia is committed to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the economic sector, and is ready to encourage Malaysian companies to invest in and contribute to Syria’s reconstruction efforts.

“President al-Sharaa has also invited me to visit Syria as part of efforts to further enhance cooperation between the two countries,” he added.

On March 29, Syria officially announced its new Cabinet line-up, with al-Sharaa affirming the government’s commitment to rebuilding national institutions based on accountability and transparency, according to Anadolu Ajansi.

Previously, an interim government led by Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir was appointed for three months after the Bashar al-Assad regime was overthrown by anti-regime forces led by al-Sharaa last December.

Al-Sharaa was subsequently named transitional President at the end of January.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec 8, effectively ending the Baath Party’s rule that had lasted since 1963.