PM Anwar continues intensive schedule in Beijing, to begin with business meeting with CICC

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continued his intensive schedule in Beijing, the final stop of his working visit, with a business meeting with China International Capital Corp (CICC).

Founded in China in 1995, CICC is a Chinese partially state-owned multinational investment management and financial services company.

CICC provides investment banking, securities and investment management services to corporations, institutions and individuals worldwide.

Following this meeting, the Prime Minister will tour the Huawei Executive Briefing Centre in the Haidian District and subsequently hold a high-level meeting with Huawei’s senior executives.

Undeterred by his busy itinerary, the 77-year-old Prime Minister will deliver a public lecture at Peking University.

The lecture, titled Bridging Futures: Strengthening Malaysia-China Relations and ASEAN Centrality in a Shifting Global Order, is expected to address regional cooperation amid global changes.

Later in the afternoon, Anwar will pay a courtesy call on President Xi Jinping in the Chinese capital.

The Prime Minister will receive a great honour since President Xi has agreed to host a dinner for him at the prestigious Great Hall of the People.

Anwar is on a four-day working visit to China, beginning Nov 4.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

The visit, extended by Premier Li Qiang, underscores the importance of bilateral relations between Malaysia and China.

China has held the position of Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, since 2009.

This marks Anwar’s third official visit to China, following his inaugural visit as Prime Minister in March 2023, and a subsequent visit in September.

Starting in Shanghai, the working visit concludes in Beijing today.