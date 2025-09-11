PM Anwar donates RM10,000 to Kuantan fire victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim donated RM10,000 to Nor Riza Embong, whose house was destroyed in a fire in Bandar Indera Mahkota Jaya, Kuantan, Pahang.

The cash donation was handed to her by the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited Nor Riza at her residence.

Ahmad Farhan stated that her home was almost completely destroyed, but thankfully no lives were lost.

He described the incident as a heavy burden to bear, especially as it involves the family’s place of shelter.

Ahmad Farhan hoped that the donation could ease the burden on Nor Riza’s family.

He also expressed his appreciation to all parties who came to the scene to help during and after the incident.

Special thanks were given to the Fire and Rescue Department, the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, and the local community for their quick support. – Bernama