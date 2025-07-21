PM Anwar ensures policies benefit people, not burden them - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that all government policies must prioritise public welfare and avoid placing undue burdens on the majority, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who also serves as the MADANI Government spokesperson, highlighted the ongoing review of the targeted RON95 fuel subsidy, initially planned for the second half of 2025.

The government is carefully assessing the mechanism to prevent unintended effects on goods and services prices, similar to the approach taken with the diesel subsidy and expanded Sales and Services Tax (SST).

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that policies should not negatively impact the majority. This principle applies to all proposals, including the RON95 subsidy, which is still being refined to safeguard public interests,” Fahmi said during a press conference at the Parliament building.

In May, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated that the RON95 subsidy rationalisation would proceed in late 2025, ensuring only eligible groups receive support.

The government remains committed to balancing fiscal responsibility with public welfare.