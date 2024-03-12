KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his utmost gratitude to all segments of the government machinery, including 80,000 civil servants, who are on the ground assisting flood victims across the country.

He acknowledged the strong collaboration between Federal and State government agencies, including the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysia Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) , Social Welfare Department, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education, as a positive sign in tackling disasters.

Anwar also praised the involvement of government-linked investment companies (GLICs), government-linked companies (GLCs), private sector entities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well as tens of thousands of volunteers who are contributing to the efforts.

“While we face these challenges, the unity of Malaysians from various ethnicities, states and dstricts is truly remarkable.

“I wish to extend my highest appreciation to all of them,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar noted that Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar is leading the Insan MADANI Squad to assist with cleanup efforts as floodwaters recede.

The Prime Minister added that the flood relief coordination efforts led by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, have been highly satisfactory.

“I also appreciate the months of preparation beforehand, with meetings held at Federal, State, and district levels. This led to well-coordinated measures, as I witnessed firsthand in Terengganu and from reports in Kelantan, which were very commendable,“ he said.

As of this morning, the number of flood victims across eight affected states has dropped to 94,636, down from 99,823 last night, while the reported death toll remains at seven.