PM Anwar extends aid to family of UiTM Dungun crash victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences and provided aid to the family of one of the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun students who died in a road accident in Dungun, Terengganu on Oct 9.

According to a Facebook post, the Prime Minister said the contribution was delivered by his political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who recently visited the family of the late Khairil Anwar Jamaludin.

“I am deeply saddened and sympathise with this heartbreaking incident that claimed the lives of three young individuals.

“During this visit, Saudara Farhan conveyed my condolences and the contribution on my behalf to the family of the late Khairil Anwar,” he said.

Anwar also prayed for the families of the victims to be granted strength and perseverance in facing this difficult trial, as well as for justice to be served.

“May Allah place the late Khairil Anwar and his two friends among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

In the incident, Khairil Anwar, 20, and his three friends— Ku Adib Aizat Ku Azmi, 20, Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan, 20 and Muhammad Akhmal Md Tukirin, 25— were hit from behind by a Honda CRV driven by a 49-year-old woman on Jalan Pantai, in front of UiTM Dungun, while riding their motorcycles back to campus.

Ku Adib Aizat and Khairil Anwar, both from Sungai Buloh and Ampang, Selangor, respectively and Muhammad Akhmal from Muar, Johor, died at the scene due to severe injuries.