KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended aid to the three orphaned children of the late Muhammad Basir Abu Bakar, a former journalist with Utusan Melayu (M) Berhad, who died on Feb 15 due to chronic health issues.

The assistance was delivered by the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who represented Anwar during a visit to the three children, aged between 10 and 15, in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

“I recently continued the Ziarah MADANI routine by visiting the three orphaned children of the late Muhammad Basir Abu Bakar, a former Utusan Melayu journalist who passed away in Seri Kembangan.

“On behalf of the Prime Minister, I conveyed his condolences and presented a small contribution as a gesture of love and sympathy,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that the children — Nur Iman Zahra, 15, Nur Iman Damia, 13, and Muhammad Daniel Iman, 10 — are now under the care of Muhammad Basir’s sibling following the loss of both parents.

Ahmad Farhan also prayed for the children to be granted strength and protection as they navigate life ahead.

“We all share the responsibility of ensuring they never feel alone,” he said.

Muhammad Basir’s wife, who was also a former photographer with the Utusan Group, passed away on Oct 17, 2023.