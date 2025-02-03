PM Anwar extends aid to struggling fisherman’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended cash assistance to a fisherman’s family in Pahang to ease their burden amid limited income.

The contribution was handed over by the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, to Saluna Mat Jusoh during a visit to her home in Kampung Cherating, Kuantan, as part of the Ziarah MADANI initiative.

“The income of her husband, Encik Hasim, as a fisherman is only around RM1,000 per month, and he also faces unfavourable weather conditions that prevent him from going out to sea.

“I was also informed by officers from the MADANI Community Centre in Indera Mahkota about the poor condition of their house, with a leaking roof, rotting walls, and a deteriorating kitchen, making it no longer a comfortable shelter for the family.

“Thus, I came to offer hope so that Puan Saluna’s house can be repaired, making it more comfortable and safe for her family,” said Ahmad Farhan in a Facebook post, which was also shared by the Prime Minister.

Ahmad Farhan expressed hope that the assistance would provide some relief to the family, as in a MADANI nation, every citizen has the right to live in comfort and dignity.