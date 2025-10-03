PM Anwar extends aid to woman with optic nerve problems

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a contribution to a gritty Seripah Awang Bakar, who suffers from optic nerve problems and the loss of a leg due to health complications.

The contribution was presented by the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited her at her home in Jalan Masjid Balok, Kuantan, Pahang.

Ahmad Farhan posted on Facebook that although the aid would not ease all of Seripah’s burdens, hopefully, it would provide some form of relief for her.

“Although the world is fading and her steps are becoming limited, she is still determined and resilient in facing life’s challenges,” he said in the post, which was shared by Anwar.

Ahmad Farhan also prayed that Seripah would enjoy better health, all her affairs be facilitated and Allah SWT continue to bless her with strength.