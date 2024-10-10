PM Anwar extends condolences to families of UiTM students killed in Dungun crash

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the families of the three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun students who were killed in a tragic accident in Dungun, Terengganu yesterday.

In a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter) today, Anwar said the accident was heartbreaking, and he was deeply affected by the news.

“May the families find strength in facing this ordeal and receive the justice they deserve,“ said the Prime Minister.

The three students, Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20, Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, and Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20, tragically lost their lives after the two motorcycles they were riding were struck by a car driven by a woman near their university.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and the woman driver, who showed signs of mental distress, was taken to the police station for further questioning.