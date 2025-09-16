PM Anwar extends donation to breast cancer patient in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended a personal donation and food basket to a breast cancer patient through his political secretary today.

Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi presented the contribution to Noranita Abdul Raof at her residence in Taman Dato’ Rashid on behalf of the prime minister.

Ahmad Farhan described being deeply moved by Noranita’s expression during the visit despite her attempts to maintain a brave face.

He noted the heartbreaking story of a mother currently battling cancer behind her attempted smile.

The political secretary shared his prayers for Noranita’s healing and strength throughout her treatment journey.

He expressed hope that Allah SWT would grant her complete recovery from the illness.

The prime minister shared the heartfelt Facebook post detailing the charitable visit on his own social media platform.

This gesture reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting citizens facing health challenges.

Such personal outreach initiatives demonstrate leadership engagement with community welfare issues.

The donation aims to provide both financial assistance and moral support during difficult medical treatment. – Bernama