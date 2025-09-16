Unity, diversity key to national strength, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to carry forward the spirit of solidarity, justice and resilience as the nation marks Malaysia Day, saying unity remains the country’s greatest strength.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, Anwar reminded Malaysians that the nation’s foundation was built on the sacrifices of earlier generations that “shed blood, sweat and tears” to light the torch of independence.

He said that flame must continue to guide the country as it faces the demands of a fast-changing era.

“Malaysia’s strength does not rest only on its institutions but also in its people who champion humanity, fairness and solidarity.

“The torch of freedom must burn brightly, reminding us of the struggles of the past and pointing us towards the challenges of the future.”

Anwar stressed that Malaysia Day is more than just a historical marker.

He added that it is a reminder of how regions with different cultures and backgrounds came together in 1963 to build a common nationhood.

“That legacy is a blessing that strengthens the bonds of fraternity. Our duty today is to honour that legacy by rejecting corruption, resisting division and protecting the dignity of every citizen.

“Unity is not a slogan. It is the lifeblood of this nation.”

Anwar urged Malaysians to view diversity not as a weakness but as a unique strength.

He said in a world fractured by conflict and polarisation, Malaysia’s ability to forge harmony out of difference sets it apart as an example in the region and beyond.

“Let us show the world that Malaysia can be a nation both just and prosperous, a Madani nation we can proudly pass down to our children and grandchildren.”

Anwar’s remarks come at a time when national leaders have been reminding Malaysians to safeguard social cohesion amid economic pressures and global uncertainties.

His call was both a tribute to the nation’s founding spirit and a rallying cry for Malaysians to renew their commitment to justice, good governance and mutual respect.

As the country commemorates Malaysia Day, Anwar urged citizens to celebrate the nation’s pluralism as a blessing and to remain steadfast in building a Malaysia that stands tall with dignity.

“Malaysia must remain a land of justice, prosperity and integrity – a nation that endures, inspires and shines as a beacon of hope in the region.”