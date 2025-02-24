KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continued proving his concern for the people today by extending a cash donation to single mother, Azizah Din, a hardcore poor in Kampung Tanjung Putus, Permatang Pasir, Penang.

The donation was presented by his political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, as part of the government’s efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty in the area.

“Insya-Allah, with the right assistance, Puan Azizah and her family will be helped to break away from the hardcore poverty cycle.

“The journey to get out of hardcore poverty is certainly not easy, but with continued support, I am confident Puan Azizah will be able to enjoy a better life,” said Ahmad Farhan in a post on his Facebook today, which was also shared by Anwar.

Ahmad Farhan said that the effort to help Azizah, who relies on a wheelchair to move, is also supported by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and Zakat Penang, to ensure that follow-up assistance can be channelled promptly.