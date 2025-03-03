PM Anwar gives aid to fisherman in Kampung Cherating Baru

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made a contribution of basic necessities to a fisherman in Kampung Cherating Baru, Kuantan, who is steadfast in wanting to support his family despite earning an uncertain income of around RM1,300 per month.

His political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi presented the aid to Mustafa Muda at the fisherman’s home in Pahang recently.

Ahmad Farhan, through his Facebook page today, said repair work on Mustafa’s house will be implemented immediately so that the fisherman’s family will be able to live comfortably and safely.

He said the house in which Mustafa and his family are living in is increasingly dilapidated, with rotting walls, leaking roof and worn-out floors.

“I also conveyed a cash donation from the Prime Minister (to Mustafa) as a sign of support to this family. They do not ask for luxuries but only a more comfortable shelter.

“May this assistance be the first step towards a more prosperous life for him and hem and their family,“ said Ahmad Farhan in a Facebook post today, which was also shared by Anwar.