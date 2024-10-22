PM Anwar holds meeting with Government Backbenchers

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a meeting with the leadership of the Governments’ Backbenchers Club (BBC) to discuss the need to create a dynamic synergy between ministries, government agencies, and all government Members of Parliament.

The meeting, also attended by BBC president and Paya Besar Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, addressed various important issues, including education, welfare, parliamentary service centres, and the delivery of government services to the public.

“This is important as Members of Parliament have the responsibility to thoroughly understand each policy, initiative, and assistance effort undertaken by the MADANI government so that this information can be communicated to every segment of society,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

The meeting was held after the Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT) session in the Dewan Rakyat.