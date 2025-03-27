KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed hope that the MADANI Mosque to be built on Jalan Masjid India here could also serve as a local community centre for Muslims and city dwellers.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the MADANI Mosque project today, Anwar said the four-storey mosque, measuring 12,142 sq ft, will also have a library, an event hall and an arts and cultural space to introduce Islam to the public.

“This mosque not only serves the purpose of a mosque in the city and reflects the philosophy about our development rooted in Islamic faith, which places good values and morals to bring Muslims together, but also embraces and shows love to the people around us.

“(Deputy Prime Minister) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof mentioned that he suggested that there should be a cultural and arts space, a place for the community to gather at this city mosque and for non-Muslims to not feel awkward but to know the moderate values of Islam, full of mercy and wisdom,” he said.

On the issue plaguing the mosque project previously, the Prime Minister reiterated that good negotiations must be carried out to maintain racial harmony.

“If you look at the issue, my colleagues in the Cabinet indeed know, I have said it firmly, to negotiate, tolerate, but not to budge from our decision that a mosque must be built here.

“This is not to show our victory or arrogance, but because we are able to show the wisdom, strength and glory of Islam not with arrogance. That is success...because success is when we can emerge as good, just, caring examples and personalities and not with cruelty or hatred,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar also rapped certain Muslim and Hindu groups who were overly negative and reacted without thinking about the negative consequences of their statements on the issue.

“This country will be ruined if everyone wants to be a hero, wants to be a leader but speaking on behalf of only one race and bandying about racial hatred sentiments, regardless of the law, regardless of whether it is true or false,” he said.

Anwar also thanked Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the Federal Territories Department, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan who helped with the explanation and negotiations that had enabled the issue to be resolved.

Apart from that, Anwar wanted all parties involved in the construction of the mosque, including the Jakel Group and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), to work together to find ways to strengthen friendship and unity between all communities.

He said that Malaysia should stand as a country that focuses on ensuring peace and security.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by Fadillah, Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Jakel Group managing director Datuk Seri Mohamed Faroz Mohamed Jakel were in attendance.

The MADANI Mosque, which is based on Malaysian identity concept, is expected to be completed in two years, and will be able to accommodate approximately 2,900 worshippers at any one time, including 592 worshippers in the main prayer hall.