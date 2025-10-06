PM Anwar hosts luncheon for Polish President

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted an official luncheon in honour of visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda at Seri Perdana here.

Anwar and Duda, who arrived in the same car at 12.45 pm, were greeted with ‘Welcome to Malaysia’ by students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 8 (2), while a group of dancers from Istana Budaya performed a Randai Kreasi dance.

Also present were Anwar’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Duda’s spouse, Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Mohamad Alamin were in attendance.

Earlier, Duda was accorded an official welcome at Perdana Putra, followed by a meeting with Anwar.

Duda and his official delegation arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day official visit.

According to a statement issued by Wisma Putra, the visit by Duda underscores the robust and friendly relations between Malaysia and Poland, which are founded on mutual respect and close cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971.

In 2024, Poland was ranked as Malaysia’s 8th largest trading partner among European Union member states, with total bilateral trade rising by 19.5 per cent to RM5.66 billion compared to 2023.

Malaysia’s primary exports to Poland include electrical and electronic products, rubber products and machinery, while key imports from Poland consist of machinery, equipment and parts, electrical and electronic products and transport equipment.