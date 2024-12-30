PM Anwar: Immediate steps to boost Langkawi tourism industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that immediate steps will be taken to stimulate growth, enhance the tourism sector, and ensure the preservation of biodiversity on Langkawi Island, Kedah.

In a brief Facebook post today, Anwar shared that he would expedite various initiatives, including the establishment of a university branch, aimed at benefiting the local community.

Anwar also held a meeting with the chief executive officer of the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), which was attended by the district officer and the Langkawi district police chief, according to the post.