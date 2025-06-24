KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim underwent his annual medical check-up on Saturday at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang and has been confirmed to be in excellent health, fully capable of continuing his official duties as usual.

Senior Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah said in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing today that, as with last year, the decision to announce the results of the check-up will be left entirely to the hospital.

“This approach ensures clinical transparency, avoids baseless speculation and counters outdated practices of issuing brief statements without expert clarification, which often led to public confusion.

“In short, the health of the nation’s leadership is a major responsibility. The best transparency comes directly from medical professionals,” he said, addressing questions raised by some quarters regarding the timing of the Prime Minister’s check-up and the absence of a statement from the PMO.

He said the timing of the medical examination is the Prime Minister’s prerogative, scheduled according to his availability amidst a demanding national agenda.