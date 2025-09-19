PSG’s Joao Neves to miss Marseille clash with hamstring injury

PARIS ST GERMAIN midfielder Joao Neves will miss Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash against Olympique de Marseille after sustaining a hamstring injury in their Champions League opener.

The Portugal international picked up the injury during PSG’s 4-0 win over Atalanta at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG confirmed in a statement that Neves suffered a left hamstring injury and will remain in treatment until next week.

Neves’ absence adds to a growing injury list for the title holders, who are already without Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

PSG travel to the Stade Velodrome after picking up a maximum 12 points this season. – Reuters