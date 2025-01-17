LONDON: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is propelling Malaysia’s rapid expansion in the global renewable energy (RE) market with the launch of the 102 Megawatt (MW) Eastfield and Bunkers Hill solar farms in the United Kingdom.

It was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here yesterday.

The national utility corporation has a total RE gross portfolio (comprising mainly solar and wind energy generation assets) totalling 1.3 GW in operation and development across the UK and Ireland, as well as 3.2 GW in Peninsular Malaysia (including 2.5 GW of large hydro).

Bunkers Hill in Rotherwick (66.7 Megawatt Peak (MWp)) and Eastfield in Harbury (35 MWp) are two cutting-edge solar farms. Both solar farms deliver a combined capacity of 102 MW, showcasing Malaysia’s expertise in driving sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

Both sites are targeted to achieve their Commercial Operation Date (COD) by early this year.

The projects are supported by a 15-year Contract-for-Difference (CfD) scheme secured in July 2022, ensuring revenue stability through fixed pricing for RE generation, while safeguarding investors from market volatility.

TNB currently owns, develops, and operates RE assets across the UK and Ireland, including solar, onshore, offshore wind, and battery projects.

The two newly completed solar greenfield development projects, once achieving COD, will increase TNB’s total generation capacity in the UK to 908 MW.

TNB president/chief executive officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan in his speech at the event said that TNB is proud of its contributions to the RE space as the company continues to make its presence not only in Malaysia and the UK, but also in other global markets.

“We aim to leverage the expertise we have built over the past 75 years by embracing key technological advancements and prioritising talent development,” he said.