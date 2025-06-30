PM Anwar leads trade mission to Italy, France, Brazil from July 1-7

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will embark on an official visit to Italy, France, and Brazil from July 1 to 7, aiming to enhance Malaysia’s economic and diplomatic relations.

The trip includes his participation in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah stated that these visits target key economic hubs—Rome, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro—to foster stronger bilateral ties.

Last year, Malaysia’s trade with these nations reached RM50.91 billion (USD11.14 billion).

“These engagements will accelerate growth in trade, technology, education, and cultural exchange,” Tunku Nashrul said during the Prime Minister’s Office briefing.

In Italy, Anwar will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss economic collaboration and cultural initiatives.

A Business Roundtable will gather industry leaders, while discussions with Muslim community leaders and Malaysian expatriates will strengthen people-to-people connections.

In France, Anwar is scheduled to meet President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on trade, tech, and education. He will also deliver a public lecture at Sorbonne University on July 4.

From July 5-7, Anwar will attend the BRICS Summit in Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Malaysia’s role as a BRICS Partner Country and ASEAN Chair 2025 will highlight multilateral cooperation, AI governance, climate action, and global health.

A business delegation, including Petronas, Khazanah Nasional, Sunway, and Maybank, will accompany the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) oversees the delegation, ensuring government and private sector synergy for investment expansion.

Anwar returns on July 9 before attending the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

“The MADANI Government hopes these meetings will deepen friendships, boost trade, and create new opportunities for Malaysians and ASEAN,” Tunku Nashrul said.