PM Anwar observes Deepavali preparations during Brickfields walkabout

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim observed Deepavali preparations during a walkabout in Brickfields today.

He arrived at approximately 4 pm and was greeted by Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

Anwar spent about 30 minutes enjoying afternoon tea with the Indian community at Madras Bakery before beginning his walkabout.

He visited several shops and stalls at the Little India bazaar site in Brickfields during his tour.

The Prime Minister mingled with traders and visitors who eagerly shook his hand and took selfies.

Visitor K. Meena stated that Anwar’s presence reflected the government’s concern towards all races in the country.

Trader R. Tashwindren described meeting and shaking hands with the Prime Minister as a sweet moment.

Tashwindren noted that Anwar was friendly and never acted awkwardly with the public.

He expressed that the community feels appreciated when leaders personally observe their Deepavali preparations.

Meena emphasised that Deepavali represents a time for all Malaysians to celebrate the spirit of togetherness.

She expressed happiness that the Prime Minister came personally to join the celebrations.

Deepavali falls on Monday October 20 this year. – Bernama