PM Anwar opens ulama gathering, visits KADA padi farm in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the Ijtima’ MADANI Ulama dan Guru Pondok Kelantan today.

The event aims to strengthen the role of religious scholars and pondok teachers in preserving Islamic education.

It will take place at Universiti Teknologi MARA Campus in Machang starting at 9.15 am.

Later, Anwar will visit a padi farming project in the KADA area at Kampung Gemalai Baruh Alami.

The village is known for its organic rice fields, cultivated without pesticides or chemical fertilisers.

At 11.20 am, he will inspect the agro-ecotourism site before proceeding to other engagements.

The prime minister will then launch the Kelantan MADANI Wave at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital.

His final event will be the closing ceremony of the Kelantan MADANI Rakyat Programme 2025.

The ceremony starts at 2.15 pm at Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV.

The three-day programme is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

It features over 100 direct services, technology exhibitions, and community initiatives.

Themed ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for the Wellbeing of the People’, it emphasises public welfare.

The event is supported by multiple ministries and government agencies. - Bernama