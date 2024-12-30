PM Anwar pays tribute to late former US President Jimmy Carter

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away yesterday, at the age of 100.

“I join fellow leaders in mourning the loss of former US President Jimmy Carter and celebrating his remarkable century of devoted service to his country and humanity.

“To my mind, what stands out most about him was his willingness to defy the conventional wisdom of America’s political elites on the most crucial matters of war and peace, whether it was on dialogue with Cuba, championing the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, or decrying the 2003 invasion of Iraq,” Anwar said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Anwar added that he also believes no one will doubt the 39th US president’s courage in putting principle above politics on the question of Palestine.

He said Carter dared to confront the third rail of American politics, labelling Israel’s practices in Palestine as apartheid long before many others would do so.

“He endured withering criticism from the pro-Israel lobby by steadfastly championing the two-state solution. To the end, he stood unwavering, an unyielding, quiet force for peace and justice. Americans often say they don’t make ’em like they used to. In Carter’s case, they truly don’t,” said the prime minister.

