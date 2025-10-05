PM Anwar praised for securing release of 23 Malaysian volunteers from Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government’s success in securing the release of 23 Malaysian citizens detained by Israel has drawn widespread public praise for both the diplomatic efforts and the volunteers’ courage.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership in bringing home the Global Sumud Flotilla participants has demonstrated Malaysia’s effective international diplomacy while easing public concerns.

Citizens expressed pride in the volunteers’ humanitarian values and their brave efforts to aid Palestinians suffering under Israeli oppression.

Amlah Fadhlina Azman stated the government’s continuous efforts prove its commitment to citizen safety abroad and strong support for Palestine.

“This success proves Malaysia’s commitment to always prioritise the safety of its people and stand firm in advocating for humanitarian values internationally,“ she said.

Siti Ayuni Johar appreciated the government’s international diplomacy that demonstrated Malaysia’s capability in global issues.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Malaysian Government for the efforts to bring home all 23 Malaysian GSF activists,“ she said.

Mohd Syukri Mohd Salleh described the repatriation as the right action to prevent prolonged tension and ensure Malaysian safety remains priority.

“I don’t deny that the Sumud mission is a good mission, but when it involves safety, the government’s action to bring them back is the best step,“ he said.

Siti Nur Shakina Daud said the GSF mission held great value despite high risks by raising humanitarian voices for Palestine.

She stated the volunteers’ brave action reflects Malaysian courage in upholding justice and solidarity with Gaza Palestinians.

Nurul Raihan Nabila Hashim considered the mission a good step in expressing support for Palestine’s people.

“I want to say thank you very much to our 23 volunteers for their extraordinary courage, and at the same time, thank you to the Malaysian Government for taking the right and swift steps to ensure all of them returned home safely,“ she said.

Israeli forces detained the 23 Malaysian activists last Thursday after intercepting their ship in Mediterranean Sea waters.

All activists were released from Israel and departed from Ramon Airport before arriving in Istanbul last night.

The Global Sumud Flotilla involved over 500 activists from 45 countries sailing toward Gaza in solidarity and to break the Israeli blockade while delivering humanitarian aid. – Bernama