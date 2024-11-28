KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his gratitude to all parties and agencies involved in the preparations for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) which brings floods, commending the improved management and coordination observed this year.

He said that under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has been instructed to streamline the coordination of federal and state machinery and agencies to ensure the safety and welfare of flood victims.

Anwar emphasised that the affected residents remain a top priority during the MTL season, which is expected to last until March next year.

“I thank the Deputy Prime Minister 1 and NADMA, along with all the machinery, including state governments, for their cooperation and better preparations this year,“ he said before answering questions during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said that as of 9.32 am today, the number of flood victims had risen to 37,189 people from 11,385 families across six states - Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Perak and Johor.

A total of 322 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened in the affected states so far.

Kelantan recorded the highest number of flood victims, with 30,582 people (9,223 families), and 157 PPS have been opened across nine districts in the state.