PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s President Xi Jinping today witnessed the exchange of 31 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and documents covering various sectors of cooperation between the two countries.

The ceremony was held at the Seri Perdana Complex here, this afternoon, in conjunction with Xi’s three-day state visit to Malaysia beginning Tuesday.

Among the highlight was a MoU between the Malaysian government and China’s Xinhua News Agency in the field of news and information.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Ambassador of China to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing represented Malaysia and China respectively in exchanging the document.

Through this MoU, national public broadcaster RTM and Xinhua will collaborate on joint media activities, especially news exchange and co-production of programmes and documentaries to showcase respective country’s uniqueness and foster deeper mutual understanding.

Also exchanged were the MoU between National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) and China Media Group (CMG) and two supplementary MoUs to amend the MoU between Malaysian government and CMG on cooperation in media and another was between CMG and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi exchanged a MoU between China’s and the Malaysian government on jointly promoting cooperation on the Global Security Initiative.

Both Foreign Ministers also exchanged MoU between China International Development Cooperation Agency and Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry on strengthening development cooperation and promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiatives.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao exchanged three MoUs which include cooperation in trade services.

The other two MoUs involve upgrading China-Malaysia “Two Countries Twin Parks” as well as cooperation on standardisation.

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Ouyang exchanged MoU between his ministry and China’s National Railway Administration on strengthening cooperation in railway sector.

The MoU on jointly supporting the building of joint laboratories in emerging technologies was exchanged between Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and Ouyang.

Chang also exchanged MoU on cooperation on the application of BeiDou Global Navigation Satellite System with China’s chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, Zheng Shanjie.

In the field of higher education, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Ouyang exchanged MoU between University of Malaya and Peking University on the construction of China-Malaysia AI+ new materials joint laboratory.

The two sides also exchanged three MoUs related to tourism and cultural heritage promotion. Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing represented his ministry in the exchange while China was represented by Ouyang and CMG President and editor-in-chief Shen Hai Xiong.

Shen also exchanged MoU on translation and publication of classics with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and China’s chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Zheng Shanje exchanged two MoUs on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economy.

The MoU on cooperation in the field of intellectual property was exchanged between Malaysia’s Intellectual Property Corporation (MyIPO) director-general Kamal Kormin and Ouyang.

Apart from the MoUs, Malaysia and China exchanged two notes, two agreements and a protocol to advance collaboration in areas of mutual interests.