PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim playfully responded to the media today by quoting lyrics from the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee’s song “Tunggu Sekejap” when asked about the PKR divisional elections, which saw several major upsets.

When approached by reporters as he was leaving the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry’s (MOSTI) Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, the PKR president casually quoted the lyrics: “Tunggu sekejap, jangan dikenang orang jauh ... tunggu sekejap,“ without offering any further comment on the matter.

His cheerful and light-hearted demeanour drew laughter from the reporters.

The PKR divisional elections, which concluded yesterday, reflected a wave of change in the party leadership, with several high-profile candidates losing their positions. Among them was Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who is also a PKR vice-president. He failed to defend his position as Setiawangsa division chief, losing to actor and director Datuk Afdlin Shauki.

Nik Nazmi obtained 563 votes, while Afdlin garnered 631.

In addition, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim also failed in his bid for the deputy chief post of the Hang Tuah Jaya division, securing only 791 votes compared to his opponent Zamzizul Nordin, who received 1,905 votes.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, arrived at MOSTI’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at 12.15 pm and spent nearly an hour mingling with ministry staff.

The Prime Minister also took time to attend the “Majlis Santunan Mesra Aidilfitri” organised by the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department today.

Anwar, who arrived at 12.50 pm, was welcomed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman and BHEUU staff.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

During the event, Anwar mingled with BHEUU staff as well as personnel from its agencies who attended the celebration.