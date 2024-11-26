PM Anwar ranked 17th among 18 richest world leaders

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been listed among the 18 richest world leaders.

Yahoo! Finance ranked Anwar in 17th place with a net worth of US$2.4 million (around RM10.7 million).

The net worth reported is a part of his assets, which were declared in November 2022, with cash and investments accounting for almost US$180,000 (RM779,183) along with the majority of his assets totaling US$2.2 million (RM9,529,577) comprising of a house and three pieces of land.

The declaration of his assets was Anwar’s bid to “force”, as opposition candidates to do the same in the run-up to the general election.

Earlier, Malay Mail reported that Anwar “hit back”, as quoted, at PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who reportedly accused him of trying to be “holier-than-thou” following his pledge not to take his Prime Minister’s salary of around RM21,869 per month.

The richest world leaders are Russian President Vladimir Putin wth a net worth of US$200 billion (approximately 892.5 billion) while the second richest is North Korean leader Kim Jong-un worth US$5 billon (approximately RM22.3 billion) and third in the list is China’s Xi Jinping with a reported net worth of “possibly”, as quoted, US$1.5 billion (approximately RM6.6 billion).

Coming in fourth place is Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad with an estimate value of US$1.5 billion (approximately RM6.6 billion) and in fifth place Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo with a net worth of US$600 million (approximately RM2.6 billion).

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro was listed last with a salary of only US$2 million (RM8.9 million) while at number 16, Philippines president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr only earns US$3.6 million (RM16 million) while Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in 15th place takes home US$5 million (RM22 million).

Meanwhile, other world leaders in the list include Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister, Ilham Aliyev at number six with a net worth of around US$500 million (approximately RM2.2 billion) while at number seven and eight respectively, Turkiye Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Rwanda President Paul Kagame have the net worth of the same amount.

At ninth and 10th place respectively, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is worth at least US$450 million (approximately RM2 billion) and Kenyan president William Ruto has a net worth of US$400 million (approximately RM1.8 billion).

France president Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, was ranked 11th as the richest world leader with a net worth of US$31.5 million (around RM140 million) while Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in 12th place, is worth US$20 million (approximately RM87 million) and US President Joe Biden listed in 13th place has a reported net worth of US$10 million (approximately RM44 million).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in 14th place with a net worth of at least US$5 million (approximately RM22 million).